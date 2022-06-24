Hoping to curb speeding and implement more pedestrian safety measures on Capital Avenue — one of the city’s most iconic streets — the city commission last week requested that staff reach out to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to find out more information into what traffic calming steps can be taken to alleviate concerns.
The city’s Deputy Director of Public Works Sara Anderson noted a few suggestions from local organizations such as WalkBike Frankfort, which include implementing a four-way stop at the Capital Avenue-Fourth Street intersection; a potential three way stop at Capital Avenue and Todd Street; reducing the two lanes of traffic on Capital Avenue to one lane of traffic each way and adding a bike lane; and the addition of crosswalks.
Per an informal State Journal opinion poll, 68% don’t believe a change in the traffic pattern is necessary compared to 21% who do and 11% who are uncertain.
Technically, Capital Avenue is a state-maintained road meaning any improvement that is done must first be approved by KYTC. Anderson said that in her most recent conversation with KYTC District 5 Chief Engineer Matt Bullock it seemed the state would “probably be supportive” to discussing changes to the street in the future.
She did stress that reducing the number of lanes and adding a bike lane would best be accomplished after the street is fully resurfaced and paving Capital Avenue is not one of the projects on KYTC’s list for several years. If the city were to take on the financial burden of resurfacing the street without aid from the state — which would, in our opinion, be a bad idea — under current contract pricing it would cost a minimum of $65,000 just for the paving.
While we don’t agree that Capital Avenue should be reduced to one lane each way to accommodate bike lanes, one traffic calming measure that we can get behind is one suggested by Mayor Layne Wilkerson — the possible addition of a stop sign and crosswalks at the Capital Avenue-Fourth Street intersection.
Not only does this make the most fiscal sense — as the street would not need to be entirely resurfaced — but it also makes it easier and safer for pedestrians to cross the four-lane road, especially if the city adds bump-outs, which are basically an extension of the curb that widens the sidewalk for a short distance.
According to Anderson, the price tag for a standard two-lane crosswalk is approximately $2,600. She estimated the project would cost roughly $16,000. However, additional concrete work to make sure the ramps leading to the crosswalks are ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant would drive up the cost some.
The majority of motorists on Capital Avenue are in vehicles not on bikes so reducing the number of lanes to accommodate a few is a bad idea when traffic calming measures such as adding a single stop sign and crosswalks for pedestrians at the Capital-Fourth Street intersection can accomplish the same thing for a fraction of the cost.
