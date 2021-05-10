It should come as no surprise that two counties consistently among the top 10 of the state’s 120 counties for voter turnout percentage also have another statistic to brag about. Neighboring Woodford County and Franklin County are neck-and-neck in the race to fully vaccinate residents against COVID-19 and reach herd immunity, which health officials estimate is between 70%-80% of the population.
According to the latest statistics from the Kentucky Department of Public Health, 55.57% of Woodford’s population and 54.51% of Franklin County residents have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Franklin County’s population of 50,296 is nearly double that of Woodford’s, which has 26,097 residents.
In the past four general elections, both counties have also consistently placed among the highest in the state in voter turnout. In fact, Franklin led the state with a 59.7% turnout in the 2019 general election, beating Woodford by 1.2 percentage points. The two counties were also first and second in 2018 when Woodford had the highest turnout with a 60.9% compared to Franklin’s 59.7%.
In the past two presidential elections, Woodford led the state in voter turnout percentage in 2016 with 67.1% and Franklin tied for fifth best with 66.3%. Anderson County’s 70.6% was the best in last year’s general election. Woodford was third with 68.7% and Franklin placed eighth with 65.4%.
So is there a correlation between voter preferences and vaccination rates? A New York Times survey found vaccination rates are usually higher in counties where the majority voted for Joe Biden for president in 2020 and lower in counties that favored President Donald Trump.
However, that is not true for three of Kentucky's top five vaccinated counties. Trump narrowly won in Franklin, performed even better in Woodford with 58% of the vote and handily won in Scott with 63%.
A recent NYT poll shows that older Republicans are less resistant than younger Republicans when it comes to being inoculated against COVID-19.
Regardless of political party affiliation, we encourage more Franklin Countians to get the coronavirus vaccine. This virus does not discriminate based on age, sex, race or political affiliation. The sooner herd immunity is achieved, the sooner the economy can rebound and we can move on to a new normalcy.
