After a nearly two-year wait, we are encouraged by the news that both Frankfort and Franklin County are once again collecting curbside glass recycling and hope to include paper to the list of recyclables later this year.
The county began accepting all colors of glass bottles, jars and jugs last fall and the city started last week. Cut glass, mirrors, porcelain, ceramics, stemware, glass bakeware, window glass, light bulbs and televisions should not be included in recycling bins.
Prior to the relaunch of curbside glass recycling, residents were only able to dispose of glass via the trash.
One reason why glass recycling remains problematic is due to cross contamination of materials, which diminishes its market value.
According to Byron Roberts, Frankfort’s Superintendent of Solid Waste, the city is seeing, “roughly 15%-18% curbside contamination rate, which that needs to be much lower.”
“Broken glass will always be a contamination concern. With the single stream system there is not a way to prevent it and be cost effective in offering it for curbside recycling services. The sorting system at the Lexington Facility separates as much broken glass from other materials as possible,” he explained.
Both the city and county send recyclables to the Lexington Recycle Center, which recently invested $4.2 million in machinery to separate paper from other materials. The Lexington facility will be closed for a few weeks in the spring in order to upgrade equipment to process “clean paper.” During that time, recyclables will be sent to Rumpke’s Recycle Center in Cincinnati.
To help mitigate contamination, residents should not include items that cannot be recycled in their bins — including all medical waste, such as diapers and needles. Not only do these items contaminate the recyclables, they also damage the equipment at the recycling center and put employees at risk.
According to Franklin County Solid Waste Coordinator Brittany Woodward, the recycling center turns down loads due to contaminants and penalties and processing fees cost the county.
She pointed to four loads amounting to 13.65 tons that were prohibited because of contaminants and said the fees for the loads equaled $1,023.
For a list of materials that can be recycled, city and county residents should refer to the FrankWaste app. To download the app on an Apple product, visit https://apps.apple.com/app/id1556149008. To download the app on an Android product, visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=gov.ky.franklincounty.recollect.waste.
Currently, paper can only be recycled via drop-off bins located behind the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 974 River Bend Road and at the Frankfort Recycling Center at 309 Rouse Ave.
While we are glad glass recycling has returned and look forward to the day when curbside paper recycling also becomes an option locally, we all must do our part to prevent contamination. When it doubt, throw it out with the trash.
