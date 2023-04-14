While we mourn all those whose lives have been cut short by senseless acts of violence, Monday’s mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville hit much too close for many of us here in the capital city. These aren’t faceless victims. They are mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends — people we know and love.

In fact, one of the five victims killed in the attack — James “Jim” Tutt Jr. — was a Frankfort native and 1977 graduate of Franklin County High School, who one classmate called “a true gentleman with a million-dollar smile.”

