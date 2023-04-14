While we mourn all those whose lives have been cut short by senseless acts of violence, Monday’s mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville hit much too close for many of us here in the capital city. These aren’t faceless victims. They are mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends — people we know and love.
In fact, one of the five victims killed in the attack — James “Jim” Tutt Jr. — was a Frankfort native and 1977 graduate of Franklin County High School, who one classmate called “a true gentleman with a million-dollar smile.”
Tutt earned his bachelor’s degree and MBA from the University of Kentucky and spent the next 38 years in banking. Before taking a position as a real estate market executive at Old National Bank — the site of Monday’s shooting — in 2015, he was employed at VineBranch Enterprises Ltd. and JPMorgan Chase & Co./Bank One Corp.
Tutt also previously served on the Oldham-LaGrange Development Authority and was a board member and treasurer of the Downtown Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization that works on improving the Louisville downtown area by promoting redevelopment, vitality, economic growth, and a safe environment, since 2018.
He leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Karen Tutt; mother, Rachel Daniels; father, James A. Tutt Sr.; four siblings; four children; two grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends.
A fellow 25-year-old bank employee opened fire using an AR-15 assault-style rifle while livestreaming the shooting Monday morning. Eight others were injured, including a police officer who was shot in the head and remains in critical condition in the hospital. The gunman was fatally shot by police.
This is the 15th mass killing in the U.S. this year and it comes on the heels of three adults and three children being killed by a former student at a Christian school in Nashville, which is approximately 160 miles south of Louisville, two weeks ago.
And while we don’t have the answers that will make senseless gun violence obsolete, we can wrap our arms around the families and friends of the victims.
At a vigil on Wednesday, Whitney Austin, who was shot 12 times during a mass shooting in Cincinnati four years ago, asked those in attendance to remember the victims’ loved ones.
“Please don’t forget about them next week. Don’t forget about them next month. And don’t forget about them next year. They are going to need your support for the rest of their lives,” she explained.
