The City of Frankfort launched an innovative relocation program last month as a way to attract five remote employees, who currently have full-time jobs and are ready to move, to the capital city.

According to the city’s Strategic Initiatives Consultant Penny Peavler, the city is partnering with MakeMyMove, an Indianapolis-based online marketplace that connects move-ready talent with communities that want to recruit them and screens potential candidates for the program.

