Looking for something new to visit in Frankfort this weekend? The Capital City Museum officially reopens its doors to the public on Saturday following an extensive renovation project that spanned 12 months.
Located at 325 Ann St. — directly across Broadway from the Kentucky History Center, the Capital City Museum will host its grand reopening at 10 a.m. Saturday with an official ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Monday at 10 a.m.
Throughout the past year the museum, which has been closed to public, has undergone a complete top-to-bottom makeover made possible by a generous donation from the late Ann Gibbs, a former Frankfort resident, in 2019.
But the renovations are more than just a new paint color and improved lighting. There is also redesigned exhibit space, a new layout, visitor entrance and an expanded retail area.
The Capital City Museum Board of Directors, interim executive director Kelly Everman and staff worked with Penny Peavler, who served as a consultant on the project, and Cultural Tourism Consultants to ascertain that the museum highlights the founding of Frankfort, native heritage and notable local residents.
The State Journal got a sneak peek at the revamped museum, which chronicles the history of Frankfort and Franklin County by collecting, preserving and presenting artifacts through exhibition and tours, as well as live and virtual programs about historical details important to the local community, and it is stunning.
Local residents and visitors alike can take pride in the redesigned museum, which is operated by the city’s department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites. Stop by the museum and spend some time learning about Frankfort’s unique history. You will be glad you did.
There is no charge for admission and hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.capitalcitymuseum.com, or call 502-696-0607.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.