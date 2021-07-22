Looking for something new to visit in Frankfort this weekend? The Capital City Museum officially reopens its doors to the public on Saturday following an extensive renovation project that spanned 12 months.

Located at 325 Ann St. — directly across Broadway from the Kentucky History Center, the Capital City Museum will host its grand reopening at 10 a.m. Saturday with an official ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Monday at 10 a.m.

Throughout the past year the museum, which has been closed to public, has undergone a complete top-to-bottom makeover made possible by a generous donation from the late Ann Gibbs, a former Frankfort resident, in 2019.

But the renovations are more than just a new paint color and improved lighting. There is also redesigned exhibit space, a new layout, visitor entrance and an expanded retail area.

The Capital City Museum Board of Directors, interim executive director Kelly Everman and staff worked with Penny Peavler, who served as a consultant on the project, and Cultural Tourism Consultants to ascertain that the museum highlights the founding of Frankfort, native heritage and notable local residents.

The State Journal got a sneak peek at the revamped museum, which chronicles the history of Frankfort and Franklin County by collecting, preserving and presenting artifacts through exhibition and tours, as well as live and virtual programs about historical details important to the local community, and it is stunning.

Local residents and visitors alike can take pride in the redesigned museum, which is operated by the city’s department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites. Stop by the museum and spend some time learning about Frankfort’s unique history. You will be glad you did.

There is no charge for admission and hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.capitalcitymuseum.com, or call 502-696-0607.

