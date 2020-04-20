On Friday Gov. Andy Beshear laid out the seven benchmarks — some of which align with President Donald Trump’s proposals — being used to gauge how and when to incrementally reopen Kentucky's economy.

They include the number and rate of new cases; increased COVID-19 testing capacity; more personal protective equipment; ability to protect an at-risk population; ability to social distance; preparedness to deal with a possible future spike; and status of vaccine and treatment.

Following the advice of the White House, the state needs to see a decrease in new coronavirus cases over 14 consecutive days, as well as have adequate testing for health care workers, before it can begin “phase one” of reopening. The initial phase restricts in-person classes; bars from opening; gatherings of more than 10 people; and outside nursing home visits. Beshear indicated it could be a while before those bans are lifted.

When the state begins to reopen, there will be a few new normals. For instance, in order to protect ourselves and others, social distancing — one of the few defenses we have against COVID-19 — must continue indefinitely.  

Those who come in contact with a person who has tested positive will be asked to quarantine for 14 days. If another surge occurs, Kentuckians should be prepared to potentially shelter at home again.

It could be a while before the heaviest bans are lifted, but we believe that reopening the state both slowly and carefully is critical.

Perhaps America could take a page from the playbook being used in Austria, which is implementing reopening actions two weeks apart in order to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases.

Last week, the European country opened small retail shops with the requirement that everyone wear facial masks and continue social distancing. If the number of positive coronavirus cases doesn’t increase, all shops will be allowed to open on May 1, with restaurants to follow in mid-May.

This strategy gives health and government officials an opportunity to assess the numbers and slow down or pull the emergency brake on reopening plans if necessary.

Until a vaccine or treatment for the virus is found, we all need to be patient and follow the “new normal” guidelines.

