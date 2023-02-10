With a “skyrocketing” number of anti-Semitism incidents taking place in the commonwealth last year, leaders with the Kentucky Jewish Council (KJC) presented its first-ever report to state lawmakers and officials from the governor’s and attorney general’s offices at the Capitol on Wednesday.
The eight-page report lists more than 30 incidents — an unprecedented rate for Kentucky — and seeks to educate community leaders on such issues as well as the steps that can be taken to improve the situation.
“As you look through the report, as you look through January, February, March, April, every single month, incident after incident in Louisville, Frankfort, all across the commonwealth — I think that it shows representatives what needs to be done,” said Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, chairman of the KJC.
One such incident occurred a year ago at the Capitol when two state lawmakers, Sen. Rick Girdler, R-Somerset, and Rep. Walker Thomas, R-Hopkinsville, both used the phrase “Jew them down” — in reference to bargaining for a lower price on a lease — during a Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Committee hearing.
In response, the KJC said in a statement that the legislators’ words weren’t a simple turn of phrase, but rather “a dangerous relic of a hateful bygone era that has no place in Kentucky.”
Following the incident, Litvin used the incident as a teaching moment. He met with both lawmakers and explained why the phrase is offensive. According to the rabbi, both Girdler and Thomas apologized and said they meant no malice.
That is only one instance. The same month, an assassination attempt was made on Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, who is Jewish and was a candidate at the time, and the following day phoned-in threats were made on synagogues in Lexington.
We think that discrimination of any kind — sex, race, religion, etc. — is intolerable. And an offense against one of us is an offense against all of us.
Yes, the increase in the number of anti-Semitism incidents in the state is concerning. However, we believe that bringing attention to the report’s findings will educate others on the issue and help continue the conversation.
We, like Litvin, believe that change can happen, but it takes all of us. As the rabbi said, “In a time of great darkness, each of us is called to be a light.”
