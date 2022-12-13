Earlier this month a bill aimed at increasing research on valvular heart disease as well as its treatment and named in honor of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s late wife unanimously passed the House after previously being approved in the U.S. Senate. The legislation now heads to the president’s desk.
The Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy (CAROL) Act was introduced last year by Barr — one year after his wife, Carol Leavell Barr, passed away from sudden cardiac death caused by a mitral valve prolapse — an underlying heart condition that is fatal in .2% of cases.
“The CAROL Act invests in the innovative research that is necessary to put high risk patients on a path to living long and healthy lives,” Barr, a Republican, said shortly after the bill passed the House.
“I can’t think of a better way to honor Carol Barr, whose selflessness and service to her community and country will be furthered through the law that will bear her name.”
According to American Heart Association Chief Executive Officer Nancy Brown, heart valve disease claims the lives of approximately 25,000 people each year.
“This critical legislation will help prevent countless other families from facing the same loss as the Barr family, and we are eager to see the bill signed into law,” Brown stated.
More than 20 medical-related groups — including the Adult Congenital Heart Association, the Alliance for Aging Research American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, the American College of Emergency Physicians, the Association of Black Cardiologists, CardioVisual, Caregiver Action Network Children's Cardiomyopathy Foundation (CCF), HealthyWomen, Heart Valve Voice US, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association, Medical Management Associates, Inc., Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association, the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions, the Society for Women's Health, the Research Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography, StopAfib.org/American Foundation for Women's Health, Sustainable Cardiovascular Health Equity Development Alliance, The Marfan Foundation, The Mended Hearts. Inc., and the Women First Research Coalition — advocated for the passage of the measure, which provides $28 million.
The hope is that funding additional research will lead to critical breakthroughs, a better understanding of the condition and how to treat it and eventually a cure.
We commend Barr for turning his family’s tragedy and grief into action by finding a way to help others with the same condition as his late wife with the hope that they will not suffer the same fate.
