In a 3-2 vote on July 24 an effort to add a referendum to the November ballot that could potentially change the structure of Frankfort’s government was shut down by city commission members.

We agree with the decision. With less than 100 days until the general election, there is not adequate time to thoroughly weigh the pros and cons of a city manager form of government vs. a “strong mayor” — council form of government.

