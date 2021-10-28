At Monday’s meeting the City Commission unanimously approved a resolution that would make Frankfort a 100% clean energy city within nine years. Commissioner Kelly May introduced the three goals of the resolution, which include having city operations run on “clean renewable electricity” by 2023; all of city government making the conversion to 100% clean energy by 2030; and aiming for the city’s transportation, food systems and buildings to run on 100% clean renewable electricity within the same timeframe.

Per the resolution, “clean renewable electricity” is defined as electricity that “can be extracted, generated, transported, and consumed with neutral carbon emission or no emissions at all, and with no current or future significant threat to life and the natural environment; and is generated and stored from renewable resources, which are naturally replenished on a human timescale, such as sunlight, wind, geothermal, tides, and, conditionally, bio-matter and various forms of hydropower.”

“I think committing to 100% clean energy is the first step for our community,” Commissioner Leesa Unger said. “As we set these goals, I want those benefits to be community-wide and for us to be equitable. This resolution recognizes the critical climate crisis that we are headed into if we don’t take action.”

Though agreed upon by all five members of the commission, the resolution is considered non-binding, basically making it a goal the leaders hope to accomplish.

And while city leaders talked extensively about renewable energy and sustainability, noticeably missing from the discussion was how city leaders plan to accomplish this lofty goal and what the price tag will be.

“We have to make sure that we don’t do it at the sacrifice of cost savings and long-term savings,” Commissioner Kyle Thompson added. “… I want to make sure that we don’t do so to the detriment of the financial situation of our citizens.”

We agree with city leaders that this is a good starting point for the clean energy conversation in our community, but also concur with Thompson’s sentiments about the price tag for such changes. Therefore, we will reserve judgment on the resolution until we have concrete data and a better idea of how much the transition will cost.

