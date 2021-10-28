At Monday’s meeting the City Commission unanimously approved a resolution that would make Frankfort a 100% clean energy city within nine years. Commissioner Kelly May introduced the three goals of the resolution, which include having city operations run on “clean renewable electricity” by 2023; all of city government making the conversion to 100% clean energy by 2030; and aiming for the city’s transportation, food systems and buildings to run on 100% clean renewable electricity within the same timeframe.
Per the resolution, “clean renewable electricity” is defined as electricity that “can be extracted, generated, transported, and consumed with neutral carbon emission or no emissions at all, and with no current or future significant threat to life and the natural environment; and is generated and stored from renewable resources, which are naturally replenished on a human timescale, such as sunlight, wind, geothermal, tides, and, conditionally, bio-matter and various forms of hydropower.”
“I think committing to 100% clean energy is the first step for our community,” Commissioner Leesa Unger said. “As we set these goals, I want those benefits to be community-wide and for us to be equitable. This resolution recognizes the critical climate crisis that we are headed into if we don’t take action.”
Though agreed upon by all five members of the commission, the resolution is considered non-binding, basically making it a goal the leaders hope to accomplish.
And while city leaders talked extensively about renewable energy and sustainability, noticeably missing from the discussion was how city leaders plan to accomplish this lofty goal and what the price tag will be.
“We have to make sure that we don’t do it at the sacrifice of cost savings and long-term savings,” Commissioner Kyle Thompson added. “… I want to make sure that we don’t do so to the detriment of the financial situation of our citizens.”
We agree with city leaders that this is a good starting point for the clean energy conversation in our community, but also concur with Thompson’s sentiments about the price tag for such changes. Therefore, we will reserve judgment on the resolution until we have concrete data and a better idea of how much the transition will cost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.