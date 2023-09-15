With Gov. Andy Beshear placing a $20 wager that the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville will win more football games than experts predict and that Duke University would win less than oddsmakers believe, sports betting became legal at certain facilities in the Bluegrass State with mobile betting to follow later this month.

Speaking afterward, the governor stressed that sports betting is entertainment and will help boost tourism.

