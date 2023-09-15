With Gov. Andy Beshear placing a $20 wager that the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville will win more football games than experts predict and that Duke University would win less than oddsmakers believe, sports betting became legal at certain facilities in the Bluegrass State with mobile betting to follow later this month.
Speaking afterward, the governor stressed that sports betting is entertainment and will help boost tourism.
“It’s going to make sure we don’t lose that many people to Vegas in the first couple rounds in the NCAA tournament,” Beshear stated.
Legal sports wagering is projected to annually generate approximately $23 million and perhaps more, per some estimates, for the state. The majority of the revenue will be allocated to Kentucky’s public pension system.
However, only a small percentage of the tax revenue and licensing fees — 2.5% — will go into an account to help combat problem gambling. That fund is expected to receive roughly $575,000 in the first year.
Critics, including Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling (KYCPG) Executive Director Michael R. Stone, think that is a decent start, but “we’ve only got five certified gambling counselors in the state right now, and we’re going to need probably five times that many to provide adequate geographic and demographic coverage.”
According to KYCPG research, as many as 64,000 Kentuckians already have a gambling addiction and upward of 165,000 have problem gambling traits.
While we are glad that a provision was added to sports betting legislation that allocates funding for those with problem and addictive gambling issues, we also believe it is equally important to provide resources and information for those in need of help.
If you or someone you know needs assistance, KYCPG offers a 24/7 hotline — 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) — that individuals can call or text to contact a trained counselor who can confidentially provide referrals to Gamblers Anonymous or behavioral health counseling. To find warning signs of problem gambling and to take a self-test, visit www.kygamblinghelp.org The site also offers tips for responsible gambling.
Maybe BT and Ky’s Bourbon industry can kick in some $ while they are telling folks not to over indulge in their grain alcohol - at the same time !!!!?????………..
