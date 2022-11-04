Next year, organizers of the Capital Expo — a local summer festival that was a Frankfort staple for more than four decades but has been canceled since demolition plans for the Capital Plaza Complex were made public in 2016 — will find out of absence really does make the heart grow fonder.
Started in 1974, the Capital Expo ushered in the unofficial start of summer in Frankfort and quickly became a Frankfort tradition. However, it hasn’t been held since the destruction of the downtown plaza complex due to space constraints and public safety concerns.
That will change next year when the expo returns after a seven-year hiatus. At last week’s city commission meeting, leaders entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Capital Expo Board of Directors for the event, which is officially slated for the first weekend in June.
Tentative plans for the event include carnival rides, a kids festival, food vendors, live music, a juried art and craft show, a car and motorcycle show and the return of the Funnel Cake 5K race, according to Becky Long, who serves as Capital Expo board secretary and spoke at the Oct. 24 city commission meeting.
Since the previous location for the festivities is no longer an option, the plan is to set up downtown between the farmers market pavilion at River View Park and State Stadium behind Commonwealth Credit Union on High Street. Events would be set up throughout the Broadway Street corridor with the arts and craft show to take place on the Old Capitol lawn.
Long said that the Capital Expo Board wants to utilize the M.I.X. District guidelines for the event, which means that only businesses that participate in the entertainment district will be able to sell alcoholic beverages.
While there are still some logistical kinks to iron out — such as vehicular and pedestrian traffic concerns — the expo board plans to work with city and downtown merchants in the coming months to straighten those issues out.
In March 2019, after announcing that the festival would be postponed again, then-Capital Expo Board President Brian Sudduth told The State Journal, “We just hope the community understands and accepts us when we return.”
Count us among those who are ready to browse the arts and crafts, ride the Ferris wheel and partake in greasy, fried festival food. It is our hope that the community will welcome the event back with open arms as well.
That thing is a mistake ,and has been for a long time .It’s supposed to be a non profit organization , but their is no legit documentation of that fact . It draws ,in my opinion and many others , a shady criminal aspect into downtown - it’s scary for the downtown residents . And it’s promotion of obesity and alcohol consumption is not what we should be subjecting our youth to. It needs to stay away from the Farmers Market and off of Wilkinson Boulevard- the route to our Farmers Market .
