Next year, organizers of the Capital Expo — a local summer festival that was a Frankfort staple for more than four decades but has been canceled since demolition plans for the Capital Plaza Complex were made public in 2016 — will find out of absence really does make the heart grow fonder.

Started in 1974, the Capital Expo ushered in the unofficial start of summer in Frankfort and quickly became a Frankfort tradition. However, it hasn’t been held since the destruction of the downtown plaza complex due to space constraints and public safety concerns.

