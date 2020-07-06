After a months-long community debate over whether the old Blanton-Crutcher Farm on Duncan Road should be rezoned from agricultural to industrial, historic preservationists and neighbors of the old Blanton-Crutcher Farm proclaimed victory last week when the Franklin County Fiscal Court denied the zoning change in a slim 4-3 vote.
We see it as a more of a victory for narrow special interests than for our broader community, which is navigating its worst economic crisis in nearly a century. The zoning flap could prove to be valuable, however, to the extent that future decisions about land use are made in the context of thoroughly updating the community’s comprehensive plan — and not piecemeal emotional responses to plans for individual tracts.
Winchester developer Ron Tierney said he relied on the current comprehensive plan when deciding to purchase the 85-acre tract near Interstate 64 at Versailles Road and abutting Industrial Park #3 about a year ago. That plan shows the land as a “future employment center.” Following a five-hour public hearing in February, the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission recommended the rezoning by a 5-2 vote.
Two months later Tierney, who angered neighbors and preservationists by tearing down an old home on the property, was issued a notice of violation from the Division for Air Quality after an illegal burn of debris on the property. Tierney, who has facilitated much job creation in the community in recent years, did himself no favors on the Duncan Road project, giving opponents of the rezoning much ammunition.
Magistrate J.W. Blackburn, whose district includes Tierney’s land, successfully called for the fiscal court to hold a public hearing in between the first and second reading of the rezoning ordinance. That hearing lasted a record seven-plus hours, and opponents were persuasive. Blackburn and Magistrates Michael Mueller, Scotty Tracy and Marti Booth voted last week to buck the advice of the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission and reject the rezoning to the chagrin of economic developers and supporters of economic growth in the community.
If magistrates wanted to punish Tierney for bad behavior, that’s one thing. They should have said so — and taken their chances in court that his actions were proper grounds for denying the zone change. Unfortunately, magistrates went much further and decided that the only land currently available for industrial park expansion in this community should remain agricultural at a time when new jobs are desperately needed.
The Duncan Road case exposed flaws in the way our community plans and governs land use. The good news is that those flaws can be corrected.
We recognize that any kind of development anywhere in the county is likely to raise concerns from neighbors, whose voices deserve to be heard by the leaders who represent them. But a healthier approach to planning and zoning is to determine which areas are proper growth corridors, put them in the comprehensive plan and stop debating zoning changes tract by tract. Using Duncan Road as an example, the debate should have occurred at the time the land was designated an employment center but left with an agricultural designation.
Could the debate have been avoided had the county been more proactive in engaging neighbors and other stakeholders in the update of the comprehensive plan? Probably not entirely, but it would have been less contentious. Another needed improvement is labeling all properties on the National Register of Historic Places — a relatively short list in this community — on city and county planning maps. If a change in land use for those properties is contemplated in the comprehensive plan, officials should automatically schedule a public hearing and allow those concerned about individual properties to have their say.
