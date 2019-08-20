Local football fans, friends and family were relieved, like we were, to learn that former Western Hills High School standout and current Nebraska Cornhusker Wan’Dale Robinson won’t be charged with possession of marijuana after receiving a citation from a community service officer who reportedly smelled it in the star running back’s on-campus room this summer.
Following a search of his vehicle, police found less than an ounce of marijuana. However, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda told the Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star that there was insufficient evidence to charge Robinson.
Last season, Robinson rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns and caught 31 passes for 725 yards and 11 touches. He also earned the title of Mr. Football by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association and The Associated Press; won the Paul Hornung Award; and was named the statewide Gatorade Player of the Year.
Robinson graduated from WHHS in December, enrolled at Nebraska in January and hit the books. He was named to the Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll for the spring semester and relishes his role model status in the Frankfort community.
“That’s the most important thing to him — that the kids coming behind him, from a small town, know they can make it if they produce on the field and in class,” his father, Dale Robinson, told The State Journal Monday. “It’s good for him to give kids someone they can watch on TV and know they can be successful if they work at it.”
We couldn’t agree more. It seems our society is so quick to judge that we often forget the path to all dreams is riddled with missteps. Much like dropping a screen pass in the open field, we all make mistakes.
The beauty of the journey is not arriving at the goal but in overcoming and learning from the challenges along the way. After all, resilience, determination and grit are three things that can’t be taught but must be learned.
As Confucius said, “Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”