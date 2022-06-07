When it comes to second chances there are very few local folks whose life story rivals that of Dale Robinson, who spent much of his two sons’ young lives incarcerated on drug charges and completely turned his life around after he was released.

Having spent time in prison, Robinson, who owns GURU Fitness with his wife, Taylor, knows firsthand how crucial it is for children with an incarcerated parent to have a strong support system and mentors. And he is grateful that his sons, Dalevon and Wan’Dale, had a network of teachers, coaches and people who cared and encouraged them while he was behind bars.

Four years ago, Robinson along with Amy Nance Snow co-founded the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation, which is named after his mother, to provide a support system that offers a variety of services for children of incarcerated parents.

According to statistics from Kentucky Youth Advocates, the state has an incarceration rate that is more than double the national average and 12% of all children have had an incarcerated parent.

“We put our arms around our kids because we want to break the generational cycle, the generational curse of these families,” Robinson told The State Journal. “Because they say if we have dysfunctional families we have dysfunctional kids, and if we have dysfunctional kids we have a dysfunctional community. So our job is to reverse that.”

In addition to some contact visitation, the organization also provides free video visitation for families and gas cards for transportation to facilities that are more than two hours away from Frankfort.

Currently, the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation is serving more than 350 children and uses a program called Kids Rising Up through Support and Healing (KRUSH), which is a social, emotional curriculum aligned to state and national academic and counseling standards for those in pre-K through 12th grade. The program is in every elementary and middle school in the city and Franklin and Anderson counties with the exception of the Early Learning Village.

The organization also provides a monthly caregiver support group through quarterly family fellowship events, which include an activity and food.

“At the end of the day, if these kids don’t get the treatment they have in their community, they start doing disruptive things in their community, and if it’s part of your community it’s part of your problem,” he added.

Instead of being part of the problem, Robinson has made it his life goal to being a part of the solution. Along the way he is making a better community for us all.

