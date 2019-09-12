Touting her experience and expertise, Frankfort Plant Board Chair Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen took the extraordinary step this week of publicly asking the city commission to reappoint her and colleague Walt Baldwin for four-year terms on the municipal utility's board of directors.
Absent from the room during Rosen's appeal was the man who will determine whether the commissioners get that opportunity. Mayor Bill May has the exclusive statutory power to nominate members of the Plant Board, and commissioners can only approve or reject the names he puts before them.
Rosen's appeal, which longtime City Hall observers have described as an unprecedented move by a municipal board appointee, suggests she's far from confident about May's intentions. Similar pleas by her supporters, including a guest column by environmentalist Andy McDonald elsewhere on this page, fuel speculation that the mayor could be looking in another direction.
After being granted additional time by commissioners when her initial allotment expired during the meeting's citizen comments portion, Rosen spent the next 7-plus minutes highlighting FPB’s accomplishments during her and Baldwin’s four-year tenure, which expires this month.
She cited advancements in customer service, including easy signup and bill pay, as well as the implementation of the Frankfort on Tap drinking water education program, installation of six public drinking fountains and a Wi-Fi access initiative for Frankfort Independent Schools, The Kings Center and the Walter Todd housing area.
Rosen also pointed to energy savings projects FPB has undertaken during her term, including the addition of LED street lighting and the approval of three electric vehicle-charging stations in the city.
Rosen reiterated that it is a critical time to maintain consistency for Frankfort's municipal utility.
“We have two major financial perils facing FPB,” she said regarding a natural gas generating plant proposed by the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency, from which Frankfort buys its electricity, and the decline and possible complete loss of cable revenue as consumers "cut the cord" on traditional TV programming. “Seasoned, informed board members would be very effective for future decisions.”
For his part, May, who missed Monday's commission meeting because of a meeting on public safety the same evening, told The State Journal on Wednesday that he was waiting to hear whether FPB Director Jeff Bradshaw — who was appointed earlier this year — is moving out of state before making a decision on whom he will nominate for two, possibly three, seats on the utility's board.
If May declines to reappoint Rosen or Baldwin, it will be a surprising turn of political events, given his ardent support of both when they came under fire from his commission colleagues in 2017 and 2018.
We'll know soon enough whether May banks on their experience or opts for new faces on a board that has seen a lot of turnover in recent years. The city commission's Sept. 23 meeting is its last before Rosen's and Baldwin's terms expire.