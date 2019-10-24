Richard Rosen, who deserves much commendation and gratitude for his support of nonprofit endeavors in Frankfort, does great harm to the causes he espouses when he mixes politics and philanthropy.
Rosen has at his disposal a perfectly legitimate way of using his money to achieve his stated goal of a house-cleaning at Frankfort City Hall: He can contribute next year to candidates and political action committees that share his goals and vision for Frankfort.
Less effective is to use charitable organizations as pawns and leverage to achieve political outcomes. Rosen’s pronouncement last week that he was rescinding a $500,000 pledge to the Franklin County Humane Society — but that he just might restore it in exchange for certain political outcomes, such as the reappointment of his wife to the Frankfort Plant Board — has outraged many of the voters Rosen and his chosen candidates need in order to oust the incumbents he despises.
Even one who accepts Rosen’s heavy-handedness as proper punishment of Mayor Bill May and Commissioners John Sower and Scott Tippett has to worry about the damage it will do to his agenda at the ballot box. What candidate other than a puppet would accept financial support from someone who would demand certain votes and outcomes? What voter would support a candidate beholden to such a contributor? How many voters would support a different candidate in the race simply to send a message to Rosen that money doesn’t buy political outcomes in Frankfort?
Rosen can do with his money what he wishes, but the stray animals of Frankfort and Franklin County were tragic victims of what essentially boils down to a political spat with May.
The incumbent mayor hasn’t said yet whether he will seek reelection in 2020, but if he does, Rosen just unwittingly handed his nemesis a bunch of sympathy votes from citizens who will see May as the more honorable combatant of the two.
Other charities across Frankfort have to be reluctant now to accept and count on pledges that might be yanked on a whim for reasons beyond their control, such as a shift in the political winds.
Richard Rosen, a man who should be admired and primarily known for his benevolence and community involvement, is now seen by many as a bully. What a shame.