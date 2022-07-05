Recently named superintendent of Frankfort Independent Schools, Sheri Satterly knows what it’s like to learn, teach and be an administrator at a small school system — she’s been doing it all her life.

A native of Boyle County, Satterly graduated from Danville High School and has held numerous positions — including elementary school music teacher and reading interventionist, middle school counselor and principal, and high school guidance counselor overseeing college and career readiness — in the district during her 18-year tenure.

As an administrator Satterly has overseen the district’s instructional programs and services. She also developed expertise in financial management, federal programs such as Title I and ESSER, and comprehensive school/district improvement planning.

Most recently, she served as assistant superintendent and chief academic officer, which makes leaving Danville Independent Schools — a place where she honed her skills and called home — even more difficult.

“It is (hard),” Satterly told The State Journal, “but I’m excited about going to another small, diverse, independent district. This is the only position I applied for.”

The married 41-year-old mother of two also serves on the Kentucky Association of School Administrators’ equity, diversity and inclusion committee and her two sons, Chapman, 10, and Jack, 4, will be attending Second Street School when classes are back in session next month.

FIS is considerably smaller than Danville Independent. According to 2020-21 enrollment records from the National Center for Education Statistics, DIS had nearly double the number of students as Frankfort Independent, 1,856 to 936.

But it is a challenge the new superintendent is ready to take on.

“I love small,” she said. “I went to a small school, I went to a small college. I love a place where students aren’t just a number, and I want that for my own children. I don’t want them to just be a face in the crowd. I don’t want that for any child.”

Satterly, who signed a four-year, $110,000 annual contract through June 30, 2026, takes over a position previously held by Houston Barber, who announced a few months ago that he had accepted the deputy superintendent with Fayette County Public Schools.

We welcome Satterly and her family to Frankfort and are confident that the FIS board, which plans to host a community meet-and-greet in August, selected the right person for the job.

