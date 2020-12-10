This week’s announcement that Save a Lot on the west side will close its automatic doors for good next month came as a surprise to many grocery buyers and will further widen the South Frankfort food desert that was created with Pic-Pac’s closure 16 months ago.
Tony Simon, president of Anchor Foods, which operates nine Save a Lot stores in Central Kentucky, including two Frankfort locations, confirmed to The State Journal on Wednesday that the group plans to close the West Frankfort store because the customer base didn’t grow as expected.
“We went into that store with a 10-year lease and our lease is up at the end of February,” Simon said, adding that the store was opened because the owners believed at the time that Frankfort could support two Save a Lots.
Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. The West Frankfort location took away shoppers from the Versailles Road store and former Pic-Pac customers also preferred the East Frankfort Save a Lot, according to Simon. The addition of a new grocery chain, ALDI, just a mile up the road on U.S. 127 South didn’t help the westside Save a Lot either.
However, when the West Frankfort store closes on Jan. 31, it will also be more problematic for downtown and South Frankfort residents to get groceries — especially those who travel by foot.
There is no doubt that the city is in need of a grocery store for this underserved population.
Charles Booe, who purchased the former Pic-Pac building following the store's closure last year and recently sold the property to the city, said he attempted to attract another grocery store to the space but was unable to due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Quite frankly, the city’s economic demographics likely wouldn’t be able to support a Whole Foods-type grocery in either the former Pic-Pac or soon-to-be-vacated westside Save a Lot. But, in the short term, there is a way to offer fresh meats and locally-grown produce in the areas where the food desert exists.
Either building could be used by local farmers or the Franklin County Farmers Market to sell fruits, vegetables and the like a few days each week. Not only would the market be indoors and air conditioned or heated, which is particularly convenient given the uncertainty of Central Kentucky’s weather, but both locations have ample parking.
That’s just a thought. The point is, as a community, we need to be more proactive and think outside the box in order to come up with a solution for the food desert problem before it expands any farther.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.