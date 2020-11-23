Thanksgiving, like most every other holiday in 2020, will be different this year as health officials and elected leaders encourage local residents to avoid traveling and gathering with anyone outside your immediate household to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. And while we shouldn’t come together as we usually do, there are still ways to continue our annual traditions.
Instead of attending a large indoor potluck feast, host a small dinner with those you live with. Share and prepare family recipes using Kentucky Proud products.
Or, better yet, support area restaurants by ordering meals for curbside pickup, takeout or delivery. Check out The State Journal’s dining guide at https://www.state-journal.com/news/your-frankfort-takeout-dining-guide-locally-owned-restaurants-you-can-support/article_6dd54a44-6c67-11ea-9bda-4ba47c63bc8f.html
Instead of flying and traveling to visit extended family members and friends, connect virtually or by phone. Host a Zoom call and watch the Thanksgiving Day parade or a football game together with loved ones who are far away.
Instead of napping after dinner, play a board game, work a puzzle or watch a movie together. Or take a family stroll through the neighborhood to check out the holiday decorations after dark.
Instead of crowding the big-box stores on Black Friday, shop online from the comfort of your home. Many businesses are already offering Black Friday deals.
And don’t forget our local merchants on Small Business Saturday. Help fuel the local economy. Many Frankfort shops and restaurants are relying on holiday shoppers’ support, and buying local keeps money in our community.
The Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Frankfort Inc. and Visit Frankfort are hosting Local Love sponsored by Independence Bank on Saturday.
Shoppers can pick up a free tote bag stuffed full with coupons at the chamber office, 229 E. Main St. #102, or at area Independence Bank locations. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/969067550254701/
Let’s say our thanks this holiday by making wise decisions to keep ourselves, loved ones and the community safe. Let’s also help our neighbors by supporting Frankfort businesses and restaurants.
