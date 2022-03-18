While Kentucky State University still waits for official word from the Legislature as to whether it will receive a $23 million appropriation for the current fiscal year to remain afloat and continues to look for ways to slash $7 million from the next fiscal year’s budget, it’s also keeping an eye on Senate Bill 265, which would direct Gov. Andy Beshear to replace the eight gubernatorial appointments on the university’s board of regents and passed unanimously in both the House and Senate.
The measure, which is sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, R-Greensburg, would require the governor’s Postsecondary Education Nominating Committee to send 16 candidate names to Beshear by March 26.
Originally the governor would have had until April 1 to name eight new members to the K-State Board of Regents.
However, a House Committee Substitute moved the board appointment deadline back three days to April 4 and added a one-time exemption to the law for the political affiliation and geographic requirements of appointees. Those deadlines would give the Senate ample time to confirm the governor’s candidate selections before the session gavels out on April 14.
The Senate approved SB 265 in a unanimous 34-0 vote on March 8 and 92-0 in the House on Monday. Due to the House Committee Substitute, the measure was sent back to the Senate where it passed unanimously on Thursday.
According to the bill, current KSU Board of Regents members could be reappointed and the legislation does not affect student, faculty and staff regents.
Givens told his colleagues that SB 265 goes along with House Bill 250, which would allocate $23 million to the local university so it does not finish the current fiscal year in the red.
“The Board of Regents plays such a vitally important role in the other components that are vital to success for Kentucky State University,” he said during debate on the floor vote.
We believe that it’s a good idea to have the governor replace current members of the university’s board of regents and urge him to sign the bill into law. It’s time for a fresh start at Kentucky State, which is also in the process of searching for a new president after Dr. M. Christopher Brown hastily resigned last summer after the institution’s financial issues surfaced and became public.
Now is the time to hit the reset button and allow new leaders to guide the university into the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.