While Kentucky State University still waits for official word from the Legislature as to whether it will receive a $23 million appropriation for the current fiscal year to remain afloat and continues to look for ways to slash $7 million from the next fiscal year’s budget, it’s also keeping an eye on Senate Bill 265, which would direct Gov. Andy Beshear to replace the eight gubernatorial appointments on the university’s board of regents and passed unanimously in both the House and Senate.

The measure, which is sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, R-Greensburg, would require the governor’s Postsecondary Education Nominating Committee to send 16 candidate names to Beshear by March 26.

Originally the governor would have had until April 1 to name eight new members to the K-State Board of Regents.

However, a House Committee Substitute moved the board appointment deadline back three days to April 4 and added a one-time exemption to the law for the political affiliation and geographic requirements of appointees. Those deadlines would give the Senate ample time to confirm the governor’s candidate selections before the session gavels out on April 14.

The Senate approved SB 265 in a unanimous 34-0 vote on March 8 and 92-0 in the House on Monday. Due to the House Committee Substitute, the measure was sent back to the Senate where it passed unanimously on Thursday.

According to the bill, current KSU Board of Regents members could be reappointed and the legislation does not affect student, faculty and staff regents.

Givens told his colleagues that SB 265 goes along with House Bill 250, which would allocate $23 million to the local university so it does not finish the current fiscal year in the red.

“The Board of Regents plays such a vitally important role in the other components that are vital to success for Kentucky State University,” he said during debate on the floor vote.

We believe that it’s a good idea to have the governor replace current members of the university’s board of regents and urge him to sign the bill into law. It’s time for a fresh start at Kentucky State, which is also in the process of searching for a new president after Dr. M. Christopher Brown hastily resigned last summer after the institution’s financial issues surfaced and became public.

Now is the time to hit the reset button and allow new leaders to guide the university into the future.

