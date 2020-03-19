Perhaps it is because we live in a flood-prone area and we know the importance of banding together in times of uncertainty. But Frankfort and Franklin County residents always seem to lend a hand and lift up one another, which is why we aren’t as surprised as we are pleased that both local school districts are doing everything in their power to make sure students are being fed while schools are closed for three more weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although it took a day or two to iron out the wrinkles, Franklin County Schools is now serving breakfast and lunch at both middle schools and 14 mobile sites across the district. Frankfort Independent Schools is also offering breakfast and lunch at five locations around town. All meals are pickup only and are free to students 18 and younger.

“These are healthy, good and nutritious meals,” said Tina Rodgers, who works at FIS’ Panther Transition Academy. “Everything is mom-approved.”

With all restaurants ceasing in-person dining by order of Gov. Andy Beshear, these emergency meal programs are lifelines for families — many of whom may have one or both parents out of work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s face it: Feeding kids, especially during an extended break from school, can get expensive. Which is why we appreciate the effort put forth by cafeteria staff, teachers, volunteers, principals, superintendents and school board members. It has been all hands on deck to pull together the resources to make these feeding programs possible and in short order. After all, we must not forget we are in uncharted territory.

We applaud and thank our area school districts for stepping up to ensure  children are being fed in both mind and body. They are the true heroes for making sure that no child in the community goes hungry.

