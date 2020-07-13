Parents and guardians of Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools students have an important decision to make in the coming days — send their children back to school for in-person instruction or sign up for virtual learning to avoid the classroom altogether.
As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Kentucky, both local districts are allowing families to determine which schooling option works best for them.
There is not a one-size-fits-all solution for reopening schools in the midst of a global pandemic. In fact, according to a survey of more than 4,000 FCS families, 54% preferred face-to-face instruction and 46% selected virtual learning.
Each family has a different set of circumstances — perhaps a relative with a compromised immune system resides in the home or a parent simply doesn’t feel comfortable sending a child to school until there is a vaccine for COVID-19 — and we appreciate school officials’ flexibility.
Though classes won’t resume until next month, families will need to make their decision soon so teachers and staff can start preparing to welcome students back. Opening day for FIS students is Aug. 3. The FCS Board of Education pushed students’ first day of classes back two weeks to Aug. 26.
When in-person classes resume locally, students and staff will need to adhere to strict health and safety guidelines. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. There will also be temperature checks and increased sanitization procedures.
School officials are also stressing that virtual learning is not the same as nontraditional instruction (NTI), which districts used to finish out the spring semester.
“If a parent chooses virtual learning, they have to have internet access to make it happen, and parental support at home is very much preferred,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp told The State Journal.
Teachers and staff are hoping to make virtual learning look more like in-person instruction. For instance, distance learning students will have the ability to watch the teacher give the lesson online.
Because schools can only accommodate a certain number of students in the building and be in compliance with health and safety criteria, FCS will be better able to determine how often students can attend in-person classes once families submit their learning choices. Kopp said if a vast majority of families select in-person instruction, then the district would need an alternative hybrid plan that would schedule certain students to attend classes on specific days.
We commend both districts for the work they have put in to develop their reopening plans — especially for allowing families to pick the option that is the best fit for them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.