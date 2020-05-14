This year’s senior class has had to deal with more than their fair share of cancelations and postponements due to the global health pandemic. Uncertainty in the time of COVID-19 has forced area school districts, seniors and parents to be flexible in order to facilitate time-honored traditions such as graduation and prom.
Which is why it’s refreshing to know that at least one annual institution will remain unchanged. The State Journal will publish a special section containing the photos and names of all local graduates.
On Friday, May 22, the Class of 2020, including seniors from all the area high schools — Frankfort High; Franklin County High; The Academy; The Frankfort Christian Academy; Western Hills; and William Cofield High — will be brought together in theses pages and recognized in an all-color keepsake edition.
Thanks to the generosity of Whitaker Bank, our annual graduation edition will have a companion virtual component this year. Whitaker Bank has underwritten the entire expense of the Class of 2020 Virtual Salute so that graduates or parents can submit their profiles for free. Submit a graduate's information at https://www.state-journal.com/virtual_graduations/
When you think about all the experiences these graduates have missed out on — spring sports, senior pranks and clap outs, to name a few — it truly makes this laborious project worthwhile.
But we also must give credit to the local school districts and staff, who have gone above and beyond to give this year’s senior class a memorable send off considering the circumstances.
Seniors at Franklin County and Western Hills high schools will be honored with both a virtual and in-person ceremony. The schools are working with the Frankfort Plant Board to film virtual graduation footage, which will be edited into the final product and aired on Cable 10 on Saturday, May 23 — the original FCS graduation date. Details for in-person graduation will be announced at a later date.
Frankfort High School has both a Plan A and a Plan B. Since the majority of seniors wanted an in-person graduation, FHS will host a ceremony at Kentucky State University’s Exum Center at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 31 — if the 2020-21 academic year starts on time and mass gatherings are permitted at that time. If not, the district has reserved the Exum Center for a celebration planned for mid-December.
During a time when so many things remain uncertain, we are appreciative for the opportunity to honor the Class of 2020.
