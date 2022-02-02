At last week’s meeting the Frankfort City Commission approved a financial settlement with former City Manager Keith Parker in the amount of $40,000 in a 3-1 vote.
Parker was fired “without cause” by the prior board of commissioners in 2020 by a controversial 3-2 vote led by then-Mayor Bill May and former commissioners John Sower and Eric Whisman. Prior Commissioner Scott Tippett and current Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge, who recused herself from last week’s vote, opposed Parker’s firing.
Mayor May told The State Journal at the time that even though the former city manager was fired “without cause” it doesn’t necessarily mean there wasn’t a reason for it. However, the three city commission members who voted in favor of firing Parker also told the newspaper they were unable to elaborate on specifics due to legal reasons.
Following his dismissal, the former city manager was given a severance package, which included a total payment of $70,000 with benefits over a six-month period.
Several current city leaders have voiced concerns about being good stewards of taxpayer dollars, which leads us to ask was agreeing to a financial settlement with Parker a good financial decision?
Unfortunately, city taxpayers will not likely receive an answer to that question because, according to the settlement agreement, city commissioners are not allowed to comment on Parker's termination and/or his work while employed as city manager and “all consequential damages on account thereof.”
Following an executive session at last week’s meeting, Mayor Layne Wilkerson and commissioners Leesa Unger and Kelly May voted in favor of the settlement agreement, which stated Parker must “release, acquit, discharge and forever hold harmless” the city, city commission and individual members of the commission from “any and all past, present and future” actions, claims, lawsuits, damages, costs, expenses and demands in regards to the termination of his employment.”
Commissioner Kyle Thompson, who cast the lone “no” vote, explained his reasoning.
“I thought that the demand was absurd considering the fact that there was a signed agreement between the parties essentially releasing any liability,” he stated, adding he was sorry that the commission had come to this decision. “I do not think that Mr. Parker is owed any more money and I made my feelings known back in May when we first discussed this and some seven months later it comes to fruition.”
What are your thoughts? Should the city have agreed to the financial settlement with Parker? Weigh in on the topic on The State Journal poll — https://www.state-journal.com/do-you-think-the-city-should-have-agreed-to-a-40-000-settlement-with-former/poll_9bff11b8-8036-11ec-b105-2fd7d0365314.html
