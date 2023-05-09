Though no one was seriously injured when a motorcycle and an SUV collided near the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History Thursday evening, the accident — which was witnessed by many in the downtown area — serves as a good reminder about the importance of sharing the road with all vehicles because the outcome isn’t always positive.

Frankfort native Jon Livers wasn't as fortunate. Nearly five years ago, the 30-year-old was riding his motorcycle on Versailles Road near the intersection with Grandview Drive on a Sunday afternoon when a vehicle pulled out in front of him. Livers, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

