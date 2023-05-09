Though no one was seriously injured when a motorcycle and an SUV collided near the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History Thursday evening, the accident — which was witnessed by many in the downtown area — serves as a good reminder about the importance of sharing the road with all vehicles because the outcome isn’t always positive.
Frankfort native Jon Livers wasn't as fortunate. Nearly five years ago, the 30-year-old was riding his motorcycle on Versailles Road near the intersection with Grandview Drive on a Sunday afternoon when a vehicle pulled out in front of him. Livers, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Last year alone there were 1,575 crashes involving motorcycles in Kentucky, which resulted in 1,198 injuries and 99 deaths — all of which were motorcyclists. More than half of those accidents included at least one other vehicle.
Bicyclists didn’t fare as well. In 2022, 344 crashes resulted in 229 injuries and 13 deaths with 340 accidents involving at least one other vehicle.
Though two of the smallest modes of transportation on the road, motorcycles and bicycles have all the rights and privileges of any other vehicle, but they can easily hide in drivers’ blind spots.
“We’re asking motorists to take simple yet important actions when behind the wheel,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said. “Taking the extra step of looking twice at intersections and before changing lanes or making turns could be the difference between life and death for a motorcyclist or bicyclist.”
May is National Motorcycle and Bike Safety Awareness Month. In order to avoid accidents with cyclists, KYTC reminds drivers to check mirrors and blind spots before entering or exiting a lane of traffic and at intersections. Motorists should also allow at least a three-second following distance between their vehicle and the one in front of them, not use designated bike lanes for parking, passing or turning and pass to the left of bicycles to allow at least three feet of clearance.
We all must do our part and work together to prevent crashes, injuries and deaths on Kentucky roadways.
