The first round of “a minor disagreement among friends” turned legal battle — the "friends" in this case being Gov. Matt Bevin and lame duck Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton — was won by Bevin. But the saga continues.
Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled Monday that the lieutenant governor has “failed to identify any clear statutory basis for her argument that she has inherent power to hire and fire her own staff, independently of the policies and procedures put in place by the governor.”
He added that “the court cannot find that she is hampered or restricted in performing her statutory duties by the lack of staff.”
While Shepherd denied the lieutenant governor’s request for a temporary injunction to reinstate her chief of staff and deputy chief of staff, who were canned by the Bevin administration earlier this year, he did schedule a pretrial conference for Thursday in Hampton’s lawsuit against the governor. In fact, Shepherd added that the case presents a "substantial legal question."
Disappointed by the judge’s ruling, Hampton’s attorney Josh Harp said he expects his client will ultimately prevail in the lawsuit, in which she seeks a ruling declaring that as a constitutionally elected officer, the lieutenant governor has the right under law to hire and fire staff.
The legal fight between the two top Republicans comes on the heels of Bevin nixing Hampton as his running mate in favor of state Sen. Ralph Alvarado for his November reelection bid — a campaign in which he is facing a difficult battle against Democratic challenger Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Despite the lawsuit, Hampton said she supports Bevin in the general election but acknowledged uncertainty when asked whether the legal fight will hinder the governor’s campaign.
“The person who initiated these firings should have thought of that before doing so,” she said.
We agree.