Approximately 1 in 3 U.S. women and 1 in 10 American men ages 18 and older experience domestic violence, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine’s National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).

Hoping to bring the issue out of the shadows, Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear helped kick off the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) annual Shop and Share donation drive earlier this week.

Started by the governor’s mother, former First Lady Jane Beshear, 11 years ago, Shop and Share is a yearly supply drive for Kentucky’s 15 domestic violence programs and has provided more than $4.5 million in goods for survivors.

KCADV, which served more than 26,000 men, women and children in shelter and non-residential programs in 2019, will provide a list of the most needed items and donors are asked to drop off food, clothing, personal care items and baby products at either of the two Kroger stores in Frankfort, as well as each other Kroger across the state, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The latest statistics from NCBI indicate that roughly 40 Kentuckians will die as a result of domestic violence this year and two-thirds of victims live with their perpetrators.

“The people we serve come to us seeking safety and supportive services, often leaving their homes with nothing more than the clothes on their backs,” said KCADV CEO Angela Yanelli. “Shop and Share is one way, in one day, the whole community can help lessen the trauma survivors and their families experience by showing that we care.”

All donations collected directly help provide shelter, supportive services and assistance to victims as they rebuild their post-abuse lives. If you are out shopping Saturday, we encourage you to give to this worthy cause and help shine a light on a problem that is destroying far too many Kentucky families.

For more information about KCADV and Shop and Share, visit https://kcadv.org/.

