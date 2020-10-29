Over the years we have continually used this space to preach the importance of supporting our area’s small businesses. Yet on the cusp of this year’s holiday shopping season, which falls in the midst of a global health pandemic, patronizing locally owned shops and restaurants is more crucial now than ever before.
Fortunately, three area business organizations — Downtown Frankfort Inc., the Frankfort-Franklin County Tourist Commission and the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce — and downtown merchants are making it easier than ever to shop local by hosting a November to Remember — four weekends highlighting shopping, eats, bourbon events, public art and family-friendly holiday fun.
It kicks off Nov. 7 with the downtown ArtWalk sponsored by Expree Credit Union. Visitors are encouraged to take in the original artwork, murals and sculptures. Check out downtownfrankfort.com/artwalk for a list of participating businesses and galleries.
Sponsored by Commonwealth Credit Union, Candlelight Weekend is celebrating its 40th anniversary Nov. 12-15. Carriage rides will be offered nightly from 6-8. All the details can be found at downtownfrankfort.com/candlelight-weekend
Bourbonanza’s Spirited Saturday rare bourbon auction will take center stage at the Grand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. The event is sponsored by WesBanco and tickets are $35 presale by calling the theater at 502-352-7469 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or $45 at the door. Only the first 100 guests will be admitted due to social distancing guidelines. Visit downtownfrankfort.com/bourbonanza for more information.
Rounding out the November lineup is Local Love Saturday. Planned for Nov. 28 and sponsored by Independence Bank, Local Love Saturday, which is also called Small Business Saturday, is the perfect opportunity for shoppers to help the local economy by spending their dollars here.
And while November to Remember will help encourage folks to go downtown, we also remind shoppers not to overlook the multitude of locally owned businesses and restaurants that aren’t located in the heart of the Capital City. We are fortunate in Frankfort and Franklin County to have a wide variety of independently owned businesses, and this year more than ever they are counting on our patronage during this difficult time.
