Is the Broadway Bridge — deemed in a state of “imminent failure” by a feasibility study conducted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Palmer Engineering and paid for by the city and state — worth salvaging?
A faction of citizens and a nonprofit group who are working to find an alternative plan to demolishing the structure say yes, but an early estimate indicates it could cost up to $2.5 million to revive the troubled bridge over water (pardon the twist, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel).
At a community meeting Thursday evening, Working Bridges Executive Director Julie Bowers — who was hired by the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation and WalkBike Frankfort — told concerned folks that there are techniques for addressing the structural and environmental issues that plague the bridge.
However, last month the city declined KYTC’s offer of $500,000, which was put aside for the bridge’s destruction, to take ownership and assume liability for the structure. The state is now planning to demolish the Broadway Bridge by the end of the year, said City Commissioner Eric Whisman, who's determined to convince his fellow elected leaders that the structure is worth restoring.
While we agree that the bridge — which was closed to all traffic in 1991 — could provide a valuable pedestrian and cyclist connection across the Kentucky River, where would the funding for the project come from?
The city commission, which is quickly learning that a few million dollars in surplus reserve funds won’t go very far and that everyone wants a piece of the pie, already has other irons in the fire with requests for funding for a new YMCA, Franklin County Humane Society animal shelter and artificial turf athletic fields. Where does Broadway Bridge restoration fall in that list of capital spending priorities?
Whisman suggested applying for grants and raising funds from private donors, but how realistic is it that $2.5 million could be raised before the "imminent failure" occurs?
We're reminded anew that the city and county have an urgent need for short- and long-term capital project planning. Considering projects one at a time is a poor way to establish priorities and get the most bang for the taxpayer's buck.
What are your thoughts? Drop us a letter to the editor at chanda.veno@state-journal.com.
