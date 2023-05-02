With the primary election and yard sale season right around the corner, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reminds residents, businesses and property owners that all signage — with the exception of official highway signs and items approved via a permit process — placed in state-maintained right-of-way areas along all interstate, U.S. and Kentucky routes are subject to removal.

It is illegal to attach signs, flyers, posters, balloons and streamers to highway markers, road signs and utility poles. On routes that contain a right-of-way fence, the fence is also part of the restriction and no signage should be attached.

