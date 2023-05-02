With the primary election and yard sale season right around the corner, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reminds residents, businesses and property owners that all signage — with the exception of official highway signs and items approved via a permit process — placed in state-maintained right-of-way areas along all interstate, U.S. and Kentucky routes are subject to removal.
It is illegal to attach signs, flyers, posters, balloons and streamers to highway markers, road signs and utility poles. On routes that contain a right-of-way fence, the fence is also part of the restriction and no signage should be attached.
Non-permitted signs can create additional hazards by blocking sight distance and causing a distraction to drivers, particularly at intersections. Illegally placed signage also presents a problem for mowing and utility crews because removal takes time that workers could utilize for other activities, slows operations and presents additional obstacles and potential dangers, according to KYTC.
In addition to signs, the right-of-way restriction applies to all yard sale and other sales activities as well as associated parking.
KYTC offers the following tips to avoid having signage removed:
• In rural areas, signs should generally not be placed between utility poles and the edge of the roadway or between the roadway and fence rows.
• In urban areas, signs should be behind the sidewalk.
• Signs should not be placed in areas that are within the mowing limits.
• Alongside four-lane limited access highways, no signs should be placed between the right-of-way fence and the edge of the roadway.
• Signs should not be attached to the roadway side of fences.
• No signs should be posted on roadway medians.
KYTC also warns that signage that does not heed regulations will be trashed or recycled. So make sure you know the rules before placing signs of any sort in rights-of-way or else your sign — and its message — could end up in the garbage.
