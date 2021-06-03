Known usually for the politicians who pass through a few months each year, Frankfort will now be recognized as the hometown of Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky’s Mr. Football 2018, thanks to two signs that will greet visitors to the capital city.

The new signs were placed near Interstate 64 on U.S. 127 South and U.S. 60 (Versailles Road) Welcome to Frankfort signs on Thursday and were unveiled Tuesday at a ceremony at Robinson’s alma mater, Western Hills High School.

As the state’s top player, he was also the recipient of the Paul Hornung Award and named Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018.

Robinson ranks second in the state high school record books for all-time points scored (814) and touchdowns (131). He amassed 6,796 rushing yards (11th all-time) and a total of 8,554 yards combined rushing and receiving.

But even bigger than his stats is Robinson’s character. He is a role model for Frankfort youth, someone they can look up to both on and off the field.

“What matters is he’s a great young man who does the right thing at school, on the streets and at home,” Michael Hawkins, who has known Robinson for years, said at Tuesday’s unveiling. “He’s a great kid, and his character makes him who he is.”

City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge requested the signs honoring the former Wolverine, who played his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Nebraska before transferring to the University of Kentucky in January, as part of a state program that allows cities to recognize a community member.

As part of the program, only one person can be honored at a time, but Waldridge is currently working to get signage made for another standout local athlete — recent Franklin County High School graduate Brooklynn Miles, who garnered this year’s Kentucky Miss Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year honors in girls basketball.

Miles, who has committed to play for the University of Tennessee, concluded her high school career with 2,278 points and led the Lady Flyers to the Sweet Sixteen each of the past two seasons.

We believe the signage program is a great way to celebrate the accomplishments of Frankfort’s finest, especially youth. We commend Waldridge and all those involved behind the scenes who helped on the project. It is our hope that the city continues to honor those who have made an impact on Franklin County.

