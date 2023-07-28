Regular State Journal readers may have noticed a new feature that launched in the weekend, July 22-23 edition. The newspaper and the Simon House, a local shelter that has been serving the local homeless population since 1985, are teaming up to tell the personal stories of clients and those with connections to the Simon House.

The feature, Simon House Spotlight, will run twice per month in the weekend edition and online at www.state-journal.com Together, our goal is to help others better understand what has become a growing local homeless problem by humanizing the issue.

