Regular State Journal readers may have noticed a new feature that launched in the weekend, July 22-23 edition. The newspaper and the Simon House, a local shelter that has been serving the local homeless population since 1985, are teaming up to tell the personal stories of clients and those with connections to the Simon House.
The feature, Simon House Spotlight, will run twice per month in the weekend edition and online at www.state-journal.com Together, our goal is to help others better understand what has become a growing local homeless problem by humanizing the issue.
“The idea of sharing these stories is to bring these homeless individuals into the lives of the more fortunate — to make them real and easier to relate to,” Abigail Gall, a member of the Simon House board, stated.
Last weekend, readers met 63-year-old Rick, who suddenly found himself homeless in September. After experiencing a stroke, “everything fell apart,” he said, including his housing arrangements.
Rick was out of work and could no longer support himself. He came to the capital city in the fall and began piecing his life back together. Rick applied for food stamps and in February landed a bed in Simon House’s 24-hour shelter. He was soon hired by the organization as a staff person.
The weekend of Aug. 5-6 will feature Cassie, a 25-year-old mother of two, who describes her two years of being homeless, living in the family car with an occasional stay at a motel or with a family member.
One of the most poignant parts of the piece is when Cassie says, “It’s really hard to potty train a child when you are homeless.”
In upcoming installments of Simon House Spotlight we will introduce you to people living on the streets, current and past clients, community workers, healthcare workers and area residents.
“We hope these interviews will also reveal the answer(s) to combat homelessness here in the small town of Frankfort,” Gall added. “We believe, as a board, that these stories will resonate with the community and call community members into action to preserve the services of the Simon House.”
What a good thing to highlight individuals and tell their stories! I'm sure it will bear very good fruit.
