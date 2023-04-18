The spring and summer months are the prime time for travel and vacations, but they are also peak construction seasons — meaning orange road work signs, cones and barrels are the norm during our commutes. Gov. Andy Beshear and officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) have a message for drivers during National Work Zone Awareness Week, which runs through Friday — slow down and put the phone down.

A work zone, which is considered to be anywhere a crew member is working, can involve construction workers, maintenance workers, utility crews, mowing contractors, brush cutters and tree trimmers.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription