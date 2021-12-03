Since 1897 when an editor at The (New York) Sun wrote the most popular and reprinted opinion piece in the English language, “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus,” newspapers and Father Christmas have been permanently linked.
The editorial was written in response to a letter written by 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon inquiring about Santa Claus’ existence after hearing from her friends that he wasn’t real.
Francis Pharcellus Church, the writer who reluctantly penned the editorial, refused to allow his name to be attached to it. Yet, it is the care with which he crafted the piece that has made it withstand the test of time.
“Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus,” he replied. “The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see.”
The editorial is ageless and serves as a reminder to us all, especially during the holiday season, that the best gifts of all — belief and togetherness — cannot be found under a tree.
“Is it all real? Ah, Virginia in all this world there is nothing else real and abiding,” Church concludes. “No Santa Claus! Thank God he lives, and he lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.”
Nothing says Christmas quite like the letters children write to Santa Claus. This holiday season The State Journal is continuing a tradition we revived six years ago by printing local children’s letters to Santa.
Sponsored by WesBanco, the newspaper is accepting letters to Santa Claus from now through Dec. 15. They can be emailed to santaletters@state-journal.com, dropped off at our office located at 1216 Wilkinson Blvd. or they can be placed in the payment dropbox on the left side of the parking lot as you go around the building.
In addition to making sure Santa Claus receives the letters, we will also be publishing them in a special holiday greetings section in the Dec. 24 weekend edition of The State Journal.
It’s our way of saying Merry Christmas from Your Hometown Newspaper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.