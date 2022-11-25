We all seem to have at least one. That single hard-to-buy-for person on our holiday gift-giving list. Consider a subscription to The State Journal and/or our partner monthly magazine, FRANK.

Keep your gift recipient informed on the latest local news and sports all year long — regardless of how far away they live — with a digital and/or print subscription to your award-winning hometown newspaper. The State Journal has earned the distinction of Best Midsize Daily Newspaper in the state in the Kentucky Press Association’s annual news contest for four of the last five years, including the past three years in a row.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription