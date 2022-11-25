We all seem to have at least one. That single hard-to-buy-for person on our holiday gift-giving list. Consider a subscription to The State Journal and/or our partner monthly magazine, FRANK.
Keep your gift recipient informed on the latest local news and sports all year long — regardless of how far away they live — with a digital and/or print subscription to your award-winning hometown newspaper. The State Journal has earned the distinction of Best Midsize Daily Newspaper in the state in the Kentucky Press Association’s annual news contest for four of the last five years, including the past three years in a row.
Currently we are offering two holiday specials designed to both save you money and make the gift-buying process easy.
From now through Dec. 31, a three-month subscription to The State Journal is just $15 ($15.90 including tax) for the first three months. This includes access to our digital content, which is updated throughout the day with the latest up-to-date stories affecting Frankfort and Franklin County, as well as delivery of the print edition of the newspaper. After the third month, the rate will adjust to $11.66 per month.
Stay in the know with Frankfort’s social scene, the hottest lifestyle trends, recipes and home features by ordering FRANK. magazine.
Through the end of the year, we are offering new subscribers a one-year subscription to FRANK. magazine for just $20 ($21.20 including tax). That’s 12 issues delivered monthly for less than it costs to fill a tank of gas.
