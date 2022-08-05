Several organizations are teaming up to present the second annual Women’s Equality Celebration to mark the 102nd anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, planned for Saturday, Aug. 27 in downtown Frankfort.

In the lead up to the event, The State Journal will feature question-and-answer-type stories to highlight local female leaders who are the top of their game in government, organizations, businesses, schools, media and sports in the next three weekend editions of the newspaper.

