Several organizations are teaming up to present the second annual Women’s Equality Celebration to mark the 102nd anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, planned for Saturday, Aug. 27 in downtown Frankfort.
In the lead up to the event, The State Journal will feature question-and-answer-type stories to highlight local female leaders who are the top of their game in government, organizations, businesses, schools, media and sports in the next three weekend editions of the newspaper.
Did you know Frankfort has a female city manager, as well as an all-female city manager department? Our Franklin County deputy judge-executive is female and women serve as leaders in all major partner agencies, including tourism, Downtown Frankfort Inc., Kentucky Capital Development Corp. and the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce. The capital city also boasts numerous women-owned and operated businesses, principals, teachers, and athletes.
The Women’s Equality Celebration, which was initiated by the local Women’s Suffrage Centennial Chorus in 2021, is hosted in partnership with the City of Frankfort, Franklin County Tourist Commission, Downtown Frankfort Inc., Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites, Kentucky Capital Development Corp. and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
During last year’s event, Kentuckians who played an important role in the women’s suffrage movement and women’s equality were highlighted. The 2022 celebration will recognize the history of the movement as well as focus on the continued fight for equal rights involving local women in our community.
A celebratory march for women will start at the Paul Sawyier Public Library at 11:30 a.m. and conclude on the steps of the Old Capitol at noon. A community involvement fair is slated on the Old Capitol Lawn from noon to 3 p.m. In addition to voter registration opportunities and a voter simulation activity, local organizations will present ways for women to become involved in political and philanthropic efforts.
A tour of the women suffragists buried at the Frankfort Cemetery as well as tours at the Kentucky History Center, Liberty Hall Historic Site and the Capital City Museum will also take place and downtown merchants will be open for shopping and dining.
Check out the celebration’s full schedule, RSVP to select events and register for the march by visiting www.kywscc.org and be sure to pick up copies of The State Journal weekend editions this month to learn about strong, local female leaders who are making a difference in our community each and every day.
This column doesn't mention the "leader" (editor) of our own State-Journal newspaper, Chanda Veno. Guess she may not want to toot her own horn, but being head of the only local publication by which citizens in the community may glean their news is a very significant position. So don't sell yourself short in the feature about women in leadership roles, Ms. Veno!
