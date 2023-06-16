Unsung heroes are around us every day, but oftentimes their good deeds go unnoticed. The State Journal is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying these everyday heroes so we can recognize and celebrate their contributions to Frankfort and Franklin County in upcoming stories that will be featured in the newspaper each week over the summer.

We are looking for people like Laurie Meyer, who is a second-generation owner and director at Capital City Dance Studio and one of our many loyal subscribers. She has been helping to support the newspaper for the past three years by paying the $25 per month “We Love Community Journalism” premium rate.

