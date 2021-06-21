With the coronavirus pandemic not quite in the rearview mirror, many folks aren’t ready to venture too far from Frankfort this summer. Whether you are planning to skip a trip to a vacation destination or are just looking for ideas close to home, The State Journal’s staycation guide has you covered.

Chock full of local places and businesses to visit and events to attend, the staycation guide will be included in Friday’s weekend edition of The State Journal.

If you are a history buff or just looking to teach the kids about Frankfort’s past, the capital city is steeped in history. Spend the day touring the Old Capitol or new Capitol grounds.

Still want to know more? The Kentucky History Center, at 100 W. Broadway St., is a great place to start. Across Broadway at 325 Ann St., the Capital City Museum is planning to reopen in late July or early August following a substantial renovation.

If recreation is your game, there are numerous businesses in the area that cater to just that. Canoe Kentucky, located at 7323 Peaks Mill Road, is the Bluegrass State’s premier canoe, kayak and raft outfitter, retail store, outdoor guides and summer camp provider.

For the golf fanatic, Juniper Hill Golf Course, at 800 Louisville Road, offers the county’s only 18-hole public course. The Woodford Club, in Versailles, is a semi-private club with an 18-hole, par 71 course. Lakeview Springs, a 9-hole course at Lakeview Park located at 112 Park Ave., is family-friendly and a great place for beginners to get the hang of the game.

Lakeview Park will also be home to the Franklin County Fair for a week in late July. The fair will return after taking a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the train enthusiast, neighboring Woodford County is the home of two museums. Hop aboard a 90-minute train ride through Central Kentucky horse country to the Kentucky River at the Bluegrass Scenic Railroad and Museum, at 175 Beasley Road, or check out the Nostalgia Station Toy and Train Museum. Located at 279 Depot St., Nostalgia Station is in a vintage 1911 Louisville and Nashville Railroad passenger station and boasts two operating electric train layouts.

Whether planning a day trip or just looking for something to pass the time, The State Journal’s staycation guide is full of ideas to battle boredom this summer.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription