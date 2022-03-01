Many residents in the Frankfort and Franklin County community, like many areas across the country, suffer from Substance Use Disorder (SUD) or drug addiction — which the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) defines as a mental disorder that affects a person’s brain and behavior leading to their inability to control their use of substances, such as legal or illegal drugs, alcohol and prescription medications.
People of any age, sex or economic status can become addicted to a drug. However, certain factors — such as a family history of addiction; mental health disorder(s); peer pressure; lack of family involvement; early use; and the type of drug that is being abused — play a significant role in the likelihood and speed of developing an addiction.
Mental disorders are also known to contribute to substance use and SUDs. Studies have shown that roughly half of those who experience SUD in their lifetime also have a co-occuring mental disorder, such as anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, and may use drugs or alcohol as a form of self-medication.
Over the past few months several readers have reached out to comment on The State Journal’s coverage of those arrested for possessing illegal drugs, which oftentimes can fill a page in the printed edition.
Taking all of this into account, the newspaper has made the conscious decision to refrain — on most occasions — from reporting on local drug possession cases.
We understand that simply reporting on drug possession arrests does not fix the underlying problem of addiction or the negative stigma that goes along with it. Therefore we will be more mindful of the cases we do report in an effort to help reverse the trend of drug addiction.
However, that doesn’t mean we will ignore the problem. We intend to continue to inform our readers of illegal drug trafficking arrests — as those cases typically include a larger quantity of illegal drugs with an intent to be distributed in our community.
It is our goal to offer more solutions for those dealing with SUD and to educate our readers on how to combat the problem. In these pages, we hope to include more stories of those who have recovered from addiction and hope for those suffering from SUD.
If you have an addiction recovery story you wish to share with our readers, contact State Journal Editor Chanda Veno at chanda.veno@state-journal.com
