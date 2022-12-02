For the last handful of years The State Journal has revived an annual tradition that had fallen by the wayside but has special meaning to many of our readers — printing local children’s letters to Santa Claus.
Perhaps it’s their brutal honesty, hilarious requests or the simple fact that reading their letters takes us back to our own childhoods, but of the thousands of pages of stories we publish each year, the Christmas Greetings section seemingly outshines them all. We believe it’s a good way to wrap up the year on a positive note.
The first year that we brought back the Christmas Greetings section we only received a few dozen letters, but each holiday season the number has grown. In fact, in 2021 we printed more than 220 letters to Santa from area youngsters.
We are proud of this annual staple of the season that you can return to with your kids when they are grown and have small letter-writers of their own. It is a perfect way to make a memento you can hold onto forever.
We’ve put the call out to all the schools, so some of your kids may have already been writing — and dreaming — away.
If you have a child, grandchild or another young one in your life who is old enough to write, right up through middle school, we will accept your letters until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Sponsored by Capital Day School, letters to Santa can be emailed to news@state-journal.com, delivered in-person to The State Journal at1216 Wilkinson Blvd. or placed in the payment dropbox on the left side of the parking lot as you go around the building.
Important note to both young and old: We make sure that every letter we receive before the deadline is transcribed before we responsibly forward them to the North Pole to the Jolly Old Elf himself.
This year the annual Christmas Greetings special section will publish in the Dec. 24-25 weekend edition.
It’s our way of saying Merry Christmas from Your Hometown Newspaper.
