For the last handful of years The State Journal has revived an annual tradition that had fallen by the wayside but has special meaning to many of our readers — printing local children’s letters to Santa Claus.

Perhaps it’s their brutal honesty, hilarious requests or the simple fact that reading their letters takes us back to our own childhoods, but of the thousands of pages of stories we publish each year, the Christmas Greetings section seemingly outshines them all. We believe it’s a good way to wrap up the year on a positive note.

