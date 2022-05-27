It’s time to start determining who will be named among the city’s best. Starting Monday, readers can nominate candidates for the annual Frankfort’s Faves People’s Choice Awards in each of more than 100 categories.

Started in 2017, this is the sixth consecutive year that the newspaper has held the contest, which allows readers the opportunity to weigh in on the best retail businesses, people, food and drink, service providers and entertainment in the area.

Frankfort’s Faves is a celebration of what our community has to offer and a tradition to honor the people, organizations and businesses that make the capital city unique. This is just the second year that The State Journal has allowed readers to nominate candidates for the ballot.

In the nomination round, which opens on Monday and runs through June 24, readers will be able to select those who they believe should be honored. The top three to five nominees in each category will advance to have their names on the ballot in the voting round, which opens at midnight on June 24 — shortly after the nomination round closes.

There are more than 175 listings among the categories “Food and Drink,” “Out and About,” “Services,” “Shopping” and “People.”

Nominate your favorite breakfast spot, pizzeria, tattoo shop, hardware store and philanthropist. Select the best handyman and law enforcement officer. Name your favorite place to enjoy bourbon, best-kept secret and favorite florist. Where is your go-to spot for a day trip? Which is your favorite nonprofit organization?

Visit www.State-Journal.com/FrankfortFaves/ between Monday and June 24 to make nominations and stay tuned this summer to see if your favorites made the ballot for bragging rights as Frankfort’s Faves People’s Choice.

The friendly competition offers excitement as local folks attempt to retain or unseat past Frankfort’s Faves winners. Be a part of this fun community contest.

