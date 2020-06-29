Like many news organizations across the country, The State Journal performed a vital public service for the community by publishing coronavirus-related stories free online. For the past 90 days, we have permitted non-subscribers to read this content without paying for it, despite facing significant economic challenges of our own in America's worst economic crisis in nearly a century.
And while we will continue our mission to keep Frankfort and the surrounding community up to date on the latest COVID-19 news, that coverage will no longer be free and unlimited. For non-subscribers, coronavirus articles will count toward an allotment of free online stories you receive each month.
In circumstances when urgent public health information needs to be disseminated — such as if an outbreak occurs or when new local testing sites are announced — we will still make it available at no charge to non-subscribers, just as we do already with public safety announcements such as weather alerts and traffic detours.
But in these challenging economic times, our journalism must be funded by those who consume it. Subscription dollars fund the salaries of the reporters and editors who keep the community informed.
The newspaper offers a variety of print and digital subscription options, and we welcome non-subscribers to join our family.
New subscribers who want to go paperless are eligible for our introductory special, which includes digital access for $1.99 per month for three months and the regular rate of $6.99 per month thereafter. A digital-only subscription at standard rates is $6.99 per month, or $74.99 per year.
If you purchase a digital subscription, you'll be part of a fast-growing group of readers. Digital subscriptions to The State Journal have risen 50% in the past 90 days, despite our COVID-19 coverage being entirely free until now. That support is deeply appreciated.
Subscribers who wish to help us fulfill our role as the Fourth Estate can voluntarily sign up for the We Support Community Journalism rate of $25 per month, which includes print and digital access.
Print subscriptions, which include unlimited digital access, are $15.90 a month, or $11.66 for those who have their payment automatically charged to a credit card or deducted from a bank account. A yearly print subscription costs $159, or $139 for auto-pay customers. For more information about any of our subscription packages visit www.state-journal.com/subscribenow/
As the only news organization in the community, we realize our value and importance and promise to continue to keep the Frankfort community informed with the latest on how the coronavirus is affecting our city, county, state and nation.
