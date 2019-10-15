There are no ifs, ands or butts about it: Hilltoppers looking to make a 2021 New Year’s resolution may want to give up nicotine products.
In an effort to curb student smoking and vaping use, Western Kentucky University announced Monday that it is banning the products on campus starting Jan. 1 — a measure that a majority of state institutions have already adopted.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cigarette smoking causes roughly 480,000 deaths per year in the U.S. — 41,000 of which are caused by secondhand smoke exposure. CDC data indicates that 99% of adult cigarette smokers picked up the habit before age 26 — another reason tobacco control policies should be in place on all college campuses.
In fact, as of 2017, there were 2,082 U.S. campuses with smoke-free measures in place — twice as many as five years prior. Of that number, 1,743 (83.7%) are tobacco-free; 1,658 (79.6%) specifically prohibit electronic cigarette usage; and 854 (41%) ban hookah smoking.
WKU will join 31 other higher education institutions across the commonwealth, including Kentucky State University, that promote smoke-free campuses on all property owned, operated, leased, occupied or controlled by the school. In July, Berea College implemented a similar policy. Other nearby colleges that ban tobacco usage are all four campuses of Bluegrass Community and Technical College; the six campuses of Jefferson Community and Technical College; Transylvania University; the University of Kentucky; and the University of Louisville.
We applaud Western Kentucky University for taking steps that will ensure a healthy environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors for years to come. In addition, the institution is also supportive of research related to the negative effects of tobacco use and offers online resources for those who are looking to kick the habit.
We believe all college campuses should be smoke- and vape-free. For smokers looking to quit, the American Cancer Society sponsors the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday in November. This year’s event is set for Nov. 21. For more information visit cancer.org/smokeout or call 1-800-227-2345.