Sunday’s “Battle of the Badges” charity softball tournament is about something much larger than simply bragging rights. Organizers of the event, which will pit Frankfort first responders against their county counterparts, will use the money raised from the tourney to start a scholarship fund to help defray costs of behavioral health care for area students in conjunction with local counseling services.
“We’ve seen so many benefits with counseling from our side of things as police and firefighters that we feel this would be a real benefit to our community’s youth,” co-organizer Fire Marshal Matthew Marshall told The State Journal. “We plan to work with school resource officers and guidance counselors to find students who they think could benefit from this kind of assistance.”
We believe that mental health is equally as important as physical health and should be prioritized as such.
According to data from the 2022-23 Franklin County Youth Survey, 71% of local seventh through 10th graders who responded said their physical health was good compared to 48% who claimed to have good mental health.
Earlier this year, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman pointed to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study that found one in five American children have a mental disorder — ranging from anxiety and depression to substance abuse. However, only 20% of that population is receiving treatment from a licensed medical professional for their issue.
We commend the organizers of the “Battle of the Badges” charity softball tournament for recognizing the importance of mental health not just in their own lives but also in others.
We encourage area residents to support the event, which is scheduled to start with a home run derby at noon at Capitol View Park. The public can participate in the home run derby by purchasing 10 pitches for $10. Admission is $5 per person and free for children 12 and younger.
At 1 p.m. the Frankfort Police Department will face the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Frankfort Fire Department will challenge the Franklin County Fire Department with the winners of each game playing in the championship at 3 p.m. In a game between event sponsors, Frankfort Regional Medical Center and a yet to be named opponent will tangle at 2 p.m.
