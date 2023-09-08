Sunday’s “Battle of the Badges” charity softball tournament is about something much larger than simply bragging rights. Organizers of the event, which will pit Frankfort first responders against their county counterparts, will use the money raised from the tourney to start a scholarship fund to help defray costs of behavioral health care for area students in conjunction with local counseling services.

“We’ve seen so many benefits with counseling from our side of things as police and firefighters that we feel this would be a real benefit to our community’s youth,” co-organizer Fire Marshal Matthew Marshall told The State Journal. “We plan to work with school resource officers and guidance counselors to find students who they think could benefit from this kind of assistance.”

