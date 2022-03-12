If you can read this, someone — probably a teacher, parent, guardian or family member — taught you how to do so and most likely at a young age.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Senate voted 33-1 on Senate Bill 164, which will establish Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a gifting program that gives books to children from infancy to 5 years old free of charge to families through funding from the country music singer, state government and community partners. A new book is sent each month.

The lone “no” vote was cast by Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, whose 7th District currently contains Anderson, Henry, Shelby and part of Jefferson counties. However, when she was elected in 2020 her district included Franklin County.

We want to know how the lawmaker came to this decision. But she did not comment before or after casting her vote against the measure.

However, her opinion certainly doesn’t seem to be based on raw data.

Because less than half of kindergarteners are considered ready to start school, according to the Legislative Research Commission’s 2018 school district profiles. That data found that only 44.7% of first-time students in Franklin County Schools; 45.9% of first-time students in Anderson County Schools; and 48.9% of first-time students in Frankfort Independent Schools were considered kindergarten-ready based on the Brigance Early Childhood Kindergarten Screen III, a test given during kindergarten registration.

SB 164 codifies the Imagination Library and establishes the fund for the General Assembly to make future appropriates giving Kentucky children access to a program that would better prepare them for academic success.

“We know the benefits of getting books in the hands of children: They improve literacy rates, they improve kindergarten readiness,” said Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, who serves as Minority Floor Leader and one of the sponsors of the bill.

Does Southworth not want our children to succeed academically?

Perhaps the answer lies in a comment made by fellow Republican Sen. Stephen Meredith, of Leitchfield, who challenged the age- and content-appropriateness of the books and received swift backlash from Parton’s sister, Stella, who called his remarks offensive.

“Here’s the thing, my father was illiterate,” she said. “It plagued him his entire life because he was not afforded the opportunity to get an education. We all feel, all 11 of us, we all feel so gifted with being able to read. For anyone to question anything as well-intentioned as what my sister has done, no, I was not going to stand for it.”

We commend the Parton family and state legislators for seeing the value in this program. We believe that the Imagination Library will help instill the love of reading and learning in Kentucky children.

