Who are the faces and what are the places that make Frankfort and Franklin County special? Most likely, we all have different answers.
Each year around this time we branch out from our regular news coverage in attempt to answer this question by highlighting the people and places that make Franklin County a great place to live, work and play.
The people who comprise the mainstay local businesses, schools, financial institutions and organizations that are special to our area are featured in this year’s edition, which will be included in a double issue of FRANK. magazine set to hit newsstands and be inserted into The State Journal at the end of the month.
FRANK. magazine subscribers will receive the special issue a couple of weeks later than usual this month, but we believe the end product is something our readers will “flip” over. If you read from front to back, it will be the regular March edition of FRANK. If you flip the book and read from back to front, it will be our special annual edition, this year entitled "The People and Places That Make Frankfort Great."
You’ll meet Bill Cull, who previously restored the Grand Theatre, and is currently working on refurbishing the city’s old firehouse at 307 and 309 W. Main St. with his business partner Joe Johnson, owner of Bluegrass Realty.
Down the street at Nitro, Sherrie Goebel — owner of the ladies clothing and accessory store — is celebrating 20 years of business in the capital city.
A block over on Wapping Street, Erinn Conness, youth services librarian at Paul Sawyier Public Library, is busy planning community events for local children.
We also check in with our four-legged furry friends at the Franklin County Humane Society, as well as the area’s primary bourbon tourist destination — Buffalo Trace Distillery.
These are just a sampling of the hometown folks and places that are featured in this year’s Progress edition.
We appreciate our FRANK. magazine subscribers having patience with us as we prepare the special double issue. After all, like a fine bourbon, the best things in life are worth the wait.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.