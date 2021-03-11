March Madness is upon us, and while the University of Kentucky likely won't be in the field for the first time since 2013, the NCAA Tournament is shaping up to be a fun one. Louisville, despite an early exit from the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, looks to be a safe choice for an at-large bid, and Morehead State is already in the big dance giving Kentuckians more than a passing interest in this year’s NCAA tourney.
If you’re like us, you likely participate in one or more bracket contests, doing your dead-level best to pick as many winners as possible in the 68-team event. And if you’re like us, that bracket is usually a mess after the first round, with many more airballs than swishes, leaving you out of contention for the grand prize.
The State Journal has some good news. In a twist on our annual bracket contest, readers this year can participate in our 3 in 1 College Basketball Challenge, courtesy of Whitaker Bank and other sponsors. After the first two rounds, a new, second contest will begin for the Sweet 16, with every contestant getting the chance to pick again, regardless of how you did in the first two rounds. And, finally, there will be a third contest once the Final Four is set.
The goal is to keep participants engaged throughout the tournament, and we hope you like it. Shortly after the 68-team field is announced Sunday evening, our bracket contest will go live at https://frankfortstatejournalcollegehoops.upickem.net/ We encourage you to register and make your picks before the first games are played next Friday.
In another exciting addition this year, we’ve joined a network of other media outlets across the country to offer a $1 million prize to any contestant who picks a perfect bracket from the Round of 64 to the championship game next month. Other national prizes include a PlayStation 5 and gift cards.
The State Journal reader who picks the most games correctly throughout the tournament will win $250. Smaller prizes will be awarded to the winners of the second and third phases of our 3 in 1 Challenge.
Picks must be submitted by 10:45 a.m. next Friday, before the first-round games begin. Again, if your picks bomb out in the first two rounds, don’t worry — you can pick a fresh bracket beginning with the Sweet 16 and Final Four, with new prizes for each reset.
Besides competing against people in Frankfort and across the country, you can also set up groups among friends or colleagues to see who can pick the best bracket. So if you want to pick a bracket based on who has the cooler mascot or uniforms, go right ahead. It’s all free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.