It’s time to celebrate area high school graduates, and once again this year Whitaker Bank and The State Journal are partnering to spotlight the Class of 2021 in a special Virtual Graduation.
This is the second year the bank and newspaper have joined to honor graduates of Frankfort's public and private high schools. We began the tribute to graduates because the Class of 2020 was unable to have in-person commencement ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic.
We chose to continue the virtual salute this year because there was a huge response from the community and we believe the Class of 2021 deserves to be celebrated.
Unlike any other class before them, this year’s seniors have faced unprecedented hurdles from starting the school year online with virtual instruction to fan-less sporting events and prom in the high school parking lot. But these teenagers have overcome each adversity thrown their way and accomplished one of life’s milestones — a high school diploma.
There is no charge to add photos and tributes to the Whitaker Bank Virtual Graduation, which will be available for viewing until the fall so local grads can share their successes with those outside of Frankfort and Franklin County.
Congratulate your favorite graduate by uploading a photo and profile of their achievements, dreams and goals at https://www.state-journal.com/virtual_graduations/
The State Journal will also feature our annual special section honoring all graduates of the six local high schools — The Academy; The Frankfort Christian Academy; Frankfort High School; Franklin County High School; Western Hills High School; and William Cofield High School — in this weekend's print edition.
This section, which is like a yearbook for the county’s six high schools, will include a photo of every member of the Class of 2021 and is a keepsake for all graduates and their families. Be sure to pick up a copy.
